Michigan starting tight end Erick All is done for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery last week.
All took to social media Friday to say that he underwent "life-changing" surgery in Fort Myers, Fla., but did not disclose what it was.
"He won't be back this year," Harbaugh told reporters Monday. "He had a surgery that he needed, and (it) was successful. We look forward to rehab for Erick. He won't be back this year."
All was voted one of five co-captains this season. He recorded three catches for 36 yards in the first three games of the season. He's been out with a back injury since September.
All was second on the team in receptions in 2021, hauling in 38 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns.
Tight end Luke Schoonmaker has racked up 23 catches for 229 yards in place of All this season.
The No. 4 Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) are preparing to play rival Michigan State (3-4, 1-3) this week.
--Field Level Media
