Michigan moved into the No. 2 spot in the AP Top 25 poll released Monday, breaking the season-long hold of Gonzaga and Baylor on the top two places.
Gonzaga (24-0) captured 59 of 63 first-place votes to remain No. 1, but Baylor (18-1) fell to No. 3 following Saturday's loss to Kansas. The Wolverines (18-1) received the other four first-place votes.
Michigan's ascension came after wins last week over Iowa and Indiana.
Illinois (18-6) climbed to No. 4 and was followed by Iowa (18-7), giving the Big Ten three of the nation's top five teams.
West Virginia continued its rise, climbing four spots to No. 6, and was followed by Ohio State (18-7), Alabama (19-6), Houston (20-3) and Villanova (15-4) in the top 10.
Baylor returned to action last week after a three-week layoff due to COVID-19, and coach Scott Drew blamed the break on his team's sluggishness in the 71-58 loss to Kansas and a narrow win over Iowa State.
"We were the No. 1-shooting team in the country, and we'll get back to that," Drew said. "But even Superman has kryptonite. And I guess COVID protocols is ours."
Coming in at No. 11 was Florida State (14-4), followed by Arkansas (19-5), which jumped eight spots. Kansas (18-8) moved up four places to No. 13.
The biggest fallers of the week were Oklahoma (14-7), which plummeted nine spots to No. 16 after losses to Kansas State and Oklahoma State, and Virginia, which dropped six places to No. 21.
The Cavaliers (15-6) were the nation's No. 7 team just two weeks ago.
Oklahoma State (16-6) moved into the poll at No. 17, with No. 23 Purdue (16-8) and No. 24 Colorado (19-7) also joining the Top 25.
Falling out this week were Southern California, Tennessee and Missouri.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.