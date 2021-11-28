Nov 27, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines spirts member celebrates a touchdown in the second half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Michigan moved to No. 2 in the Associated Press Top 25 rankings for the first time since the 2016 season, thanks to its big 42-27 win over Ohio State.
Undefeated Georgia (12-0) remains atop the new poll, released Sunday. The Bulldogs captured all 62 first-place votes after their 45-0 drubbing of Georgia Tech on Saturday, while the Wolverines (11-1) moved up from No. 6.
Climbing one spot to No. 3 was Cincinnati (12-0), which will meet No. 16 Houston (11-1) in Saturday's American Athletic Conference championship game.
Alabama (11-1) dropped a spot to No. 4 after its come-from-behind overtime win against Auburn in the Iron Bowl. The Crimson Tide face Georgia in the SEC title game on Saturday in Atlanta.
Moving into the No. 5 spot was Oklahoma State (11-1), which climbed from No. 7 after its 37-33 defeat of Oklahoma on Saturday. The Sooners (10-2) tumbled three places in the poll to No. 13.
The Cowboys will square off with No. 9 Baylor (10-2) next Saturday for the Big 12 title. With a win, Oklahoma State would stay alive for a potential berth in the College Football Playoff.
Rounding out the Top 10 were No. 6 Notre Dame (11-1), No. 7 Ohio State (10-2), No. 8 Ole Miss (10-2) and No. 10 Oregon (10-2).
Texas A&M, No. 14 last week, plummeted to No. 24 after a loss to unranked LSU sent the Aggies to 8-4.
Re-entering the Top 25 this week were a pair of 9-3 teams -- Clemson at No. 22 and No. 25 Kentucky. Falling off the list were Wisconsin and UTSA. The Roadrunners entered their game against North Texas on Friday with an 11-0 record and the No. 15 ranking but lost 45-23.
