Hunter Dickinson scored 25 points Sunday to lift Michigan to an 80-62 win over Indiana at Bloomington, Ind.
Caleb Houstan added 19 points for the Wolverines (9-7, 3-3 Big Ten), who got off to a blistering start from the field and didn't let up. Michigan shot 56.9 percent from the field and 64.7 percent (11 of 17) from 3-point line.
Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana (14-5, 5-4) with 17 points, with Xavier Johnson adding 14 points. The Hoosiers suffered their first home loss of the season, dropping to 12-1 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Up 40-34, Michigan went on a 12-2 run, extending its lead to 52-36 on a jumper by Houston. Indiana answered with a quick 7-0 run, cutting Michigan's lead to 52-43 on a 3-pointer by Race Thompson.
But Michigan regained control of the game with a flurry of 3-pointers, with one coming from Houston and two from Dickinson during an 11-4 stretch that put Michigan back up 63-47.
Michigan made 5 of its first 6 3-point attempts to jump to a 29-13 lead. The Hoosiers responded with a 9-0 run, cutting Michigan's lead to 29-22 on two free throws by Johnson.
With Michigan up 34-22, Miller Kopp sank a 3-pointer and Jackson-Davis completed a three-point play, trimming the margin to 34-28. But Michigan scored four of the last six points of the half, with a Brandon Johns dunk and a Terrance Williams bank shot putting the Wolverines up 38-30 at halftime.
Williams provided a lift off the bench for Michigan with 10 first-half points. The Wolverines finished the half shooting 51.9 percent from the floor and 66.7 percent (6 of 9) from 3-point range.
Michigan extended its win streak over Indiana to nine games, dating back to the 2015-16 season.
