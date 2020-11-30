Michigan paused team activities Monday due to presumptive positive COVID-19 tests within the football program.
"Out of caution, we are holding all team activities virtually today," a spokesperson told reporters.
The Wolverines fell to 2-4 during a disappointing Big Ten season with a 27-17 loss Saturday at home to previously winless Penn State.
Michigan is scheduled to host Maryland (2-2) on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor, Mich.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.