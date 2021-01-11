Michigan, Clemson and Louisville are moving up the ladder in the Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll released Monday.
The Wolverines (10-0) ascended three spots to No. 7, the Tigers (9-1) climbed seven spots to No. 12 and the Cardinals (8-1) returned to the poll at No. 16 after defeating Virginia Tech.
No. 1 Gonzaga (12-0) received 63 of 64 first-place votes from a national media panel in the poll and No. 2 Baylor (11-0) had the other one. No. 3 Villanova (8-1), No. 4 Texas (10-1), No. 5 Iowa (11-2) and No. 6 Kansas (10-2) remained in their respective slots for the second straight week.
No. 8 Creighton (10-2), No. 9 Wisconsin (10-2) and No. 10 Tennessee (9-1) each slipped one spot in the new poll while Houston (10-1) stayed at No. 11.
West Virginia (9-4) moved up one spot to No. 13, while Illinois (9-4) dipped two spots to No. 14. Texas Tech (10-3) advanced three spots to No. 15 and Virginia (7-2) and Duke (5-2) moved up to Nos. 18 and 19, respectively.
Virginia Tech (9-2), Ohio State (9-3), Oregon (9-2), Minnesota (10-4), Saint Louis (7-1) and UConn (6-1) rounded out the poll. For the Huskies, it marked the first time that they've appeared in the poll since reaching No. 18 in 2016-17.
Rutgers, Michigan State and Florida State dropped from the poll.
--Field Level Media
