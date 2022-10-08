Michigan running backs coach Mike Hart was taken off the field in a cart during the first quarter of Saturday's game at Indiana.
FOX reported at halftime of its broadcast that Hart had a seizure.
Hart left the stadium in an ambulance for further evaluation with his wife by his side. He was alert on a stretcher and gave a thumbs-up gesture.
Michigan has not provided details about what happened to Hart, who used to be the running backs coach for Indiana from 2017-20 before joining the staff at his alma mater.
Hart, 36, set the Wolverines' career record with 5,040 rushing yards from 2004-07. He was a sixth-round draft pick by Indianapolis in 2008 and appeared in 21 games with the Colts from 2008-10.
--Field Level Media
