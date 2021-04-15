SPORTS-BKN-MARKAZI-COLUMN-GET

The Los Angeles Lakers' Kobe Bryant, left, and the Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan talk during a free-throw attempt on December 17, 1997, at the United Center in Chicago. (Vincent Laforet/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

 VINCENT LAFORET/AFP

Michael Jordan will present the late Kobe Bryant for his induction into the Naismith Hall of Fame on May 15.

Bryant is part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class, but last year's enshrinement was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Bryant in 2017 chose Jordan or his former Lakers coach, Phil Jackson, to be his presenter.

The induction ceremonies will be held at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Connecticut.

The full list of 2020 inductees and their presenters was released Thursday:

Tim Duncan: David Robinson

Kevin Garnett: Isiah Thomas

Rudy Tomjanovich: Calvin Murphy and Hakeem Olajuwon

Eddie Sutton: John Calipari, Bill Self and Sidney Moncrief

Tamika Catchings: Alonzo Mourning and Dawn Staley

Kim Mulkey: Michael Jordan

Patrick Baumann: Russ Granik and Vlade Divac

Barbara Stevens: Geno Auriemma and Muffet McGraw

Bryant died Jan. 26, 2020, at age 41 in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., that also claimed the life of his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others.

Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star, five-time NBA champion and three-time NBA Finals MVP in a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

--Field Level Media

