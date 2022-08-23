Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) circles the bases on a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the seventh inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) throws to first base to retire Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Kevin Newman (not pictured) during the sixth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) hits a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz (15) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz (15) circles the bases on a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz (15) celebrates his solo home run with right fielder Bligh Madris (66) against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) hits a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) hits a single against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (right) congratulates center fielder Michael Harris II (23) crossing home plate on a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Rodolfo Castro (right) steals second base ahead of a tag attempt by Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Rodolfo Castro (14) steals second base ahead of a tag attempt by Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (left) during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Roansy Contreras (59) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) throws to first to complete a double play against the Pittsburgh Pirates to end the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (12) and catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) shake hands after the first inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (12) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Roansy Contreras (59) delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (12) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) and Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi (12) make their way in from the bullpen to play the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) reacts at second base after hitting a double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; A general view as Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Roansy Contreras (59) pitches to Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) at the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) in the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves infielder Ozzie Albies (1) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) looks on at the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) looks on at the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) fields ground balls before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves outfielder Ehire Adrianza (17) prepares at the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 22, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) circles the bases on a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Harris II hit a two-run homer Monday to lift the visiting Atlanta Braves to a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
The homer was Harris' only official at-bat -- he walked twice -- and Vaughn Grissom was 1-for-3 with a run scored for the Braves, who have won 12 of their past 14 games, including seven straight road games.
The Braves also are 5-0 against Pittsburgh this season after sweeping a four-game series at home in June.
Atlanta starter Jake Odorizzi (5-5), in his fourth game with the Braves, gave up one run and four hits in six innings. He picked up seven strikeouts and didn't issue a walk to pick up his first win with his new club.
Kenley Jansen pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 29th save.
Oneil Cruz hit a solo homer for the Pirates, who have lost three in a row and nine of their last 11.
Pittsburgh starter Roansy Contreras (3-4) allowed two runs and four hits in seven innings, with five strikeouts and three walks.
Each team got a runner to third in the first.
For Atlanta, Ronald Acuna Jr. doubled to center and, two outs later, went to third on catcher Tyler Heineman's passed ball. Contreras got Matt Olson to fly out to end the threat.
For Pittsburgh, Tucupita Marcano led off with an infield single but was out at second on Kevin Newman's grounder. Bryan Reynolds singled up the middle to move Newman to third, but Ben Gamel grounded into a double play.
In the fifth, Grissom led off with a base hit to left. Harris followed with his 13th homer to give the Braves a 2-0 lead.
With one out in the bottom of the fifth, Cruz launched a high-arching shot to right, his 10th homer, to cut it to 2-1. Cruz entered the series in a 6-for-47 slump over his previous 13 games.
Pittsburgh threatened to tie it in the eighth. Bligh Madris walked, and Heineman bunted him to second. However, Marcano flied out and Newman grounded out to end the inning.
