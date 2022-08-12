Aug 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18), shortstop Dansby Swanson (7), Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) and left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) celebrate after defeating the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) celebrates with relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) after defeating the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18), shortstop Dansby Swanson (7), Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) and left fielder Robbie Grossman (15) celebrate after defeating the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jasen Vinlove
Aug 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Jasen Vinlove
Aug 12, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras (24) celebrates with relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) after defeating the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Rookie Michael Harris II ripped a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the visiting Atlanta Braves to a 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday night.
Harris pulled a 1-2 fastball 364 feet to right field. The exit velocity on his 11th homer of the season was 111.2 mph.
Reliever Elieser Hernandez (2-6) allowed the homer, snapping a 2-2 tie. Hernandez has given up 19 homers in just 55 innings this season.
Matt Olson also homered for Atlanta, lofting his 22nd blast of the season.
Kenley Jansen, Atlanta's sixth pitcher, earned his 25th save in 29 tries as he worked a scoreless ninth.
Miami's Brian Anderson, who hadn't played since July 23 due to a left-shoulder injury, went 2-for-3 with a line-drive solo homer that had a 112-mph exit velocity. It was the hardest-hit ball by Anderson this year, and it came on his second swing since leaving the injured list.
Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings went 3-for-4 with two doubles.
Neither starting pitcher earned a decision. Miami's Pablo Lopez allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. Atlanta's Jake Odorizzi allowed two runs, eight hits and one walk in four innings.
Miami opened the scoring with Anderson's 404-foot leadoff homer to left in the second inning, his fourth of the season. Miguel Rojas kept the rally going with a walk, and he raced to third on Lewin Diaz's single before scoring on a double play.
Atlanta cut its deficit to 2-1 in the fourth as Olson drove his homer 411 feet to center. He hit a 1-2 fastball that was up in the zone.
Stallings led off the bottom of the fourth with a double, but he was stranded. On the second out of the inning, Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. caught a fly ball and unleashed a strong throw to third, keeping Stallings at second.
Atlanta tied the score in the sixth as Harris II doubled, went to third on Acuna's groundout and scored on Dansby Swanson's sacrifice fly. Swanson hit the ball to shallow center field, but Harris' speed was too much for JJ Bleday's arm.
The Braves took a 4-2 lead in the eighth as rookie Vaughn Grissom doubled and scored on Harris' homer.
Miami cut its deficit to 4-3 in the bottom of the eighth as Stallings and rookie Peyton Burdick hit consecutive one-out doubles off the outfield wall.
But the Marlins stranded Burdick, and they couldn't score on Jansen in the ninth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.