Aug 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) runs the bases before scoring a run against the New York Mets during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) walks to the mound to change pitchers against the New York Mets during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) and relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) react after defeating the New York Mets at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. (13) fields a ball hit by New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) (not shown) before throwing shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) (not shown) out on a fielders choice at second base during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias (26) pitches against the New York Mets during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) reacts with catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) after the Braves defeated the New York Mets at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches against the New York Mets during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) shown after the Braves defeated the New York Mets at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) gets a pat on the back from pitcher Max Fried (54) after he scored a run against the New York Mets during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Fans react after Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) scored a run against the New York Mets during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II (23) hits a double to drive in a run against the New York Mets during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Vaughn Grissom (18) slides past catcher James McCann (33) to score a run during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a single to drive in a run against the New York Mets during the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil (1) throws out Atlanta Braves designated hitter Eddie Rosario (8) during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against the New York Mets during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 18, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) pitches against the New York Mets during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Harris II drove in the go-ahead run with a seeing-eye double in the seventh inning to send the Atlanta Braves to a 3-2 win over the visiting New York Mets on Thursday.
The victory gave the Braves a 3-1 series win and cut the Mets' lead in the National League East to 3 1/2 games. It is the first time the Mets have lost a series to a division opponent this season.
The winning rally started when Vaughn Grissom, the second-youngest player in the National League (behind Harris), singled off with two outs in the seventh. The hit ended a string of 12 straight batters retired by Mets starter Jacob deGrom.
With deGrom at 95 pitches, Mets manager Buck Showalter called on Seth Lugo. The reliever gave up a well-placed grounder to center from Harris. Grissom, who was running on the pitch, was able to slide home ahead of the relay throw.
Atlanta starter Max Fried (11-4) showed no rust in his first start since Aug. 6, when he was sent to the concussion injured list after hitting his head on the ground. The lefty allowed two runs on four hits and no walks with six strikeouts in seven innings.
Fried's lone mistake was allowing a two-run homer to Mark Canha, who hit a slider on the eighth pitch of the fifth-inning at-bat for his eighth homer of the season.
The Mets went down fighting. James McCann doubled in the eighth but was stranded there when Raisel Iglesias entered and retired Starling Marte. Francisco Lindor led off the ninth with a single off Kenley Jansen, but the Braves closer got the next three outs to earn his 28th save.
deGrom (2-1) took the loss after allowing three runs on five hits and no walks with nine strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. It was his first loss to the Braves since June 28, 2019.
The Braves opened the scoring with two runs in the third inning. Dansby Swanson doubled home Robbie Grossman, then scored on Austin Riley's line-drive single to center field.
