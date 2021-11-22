Steve Sarkisian was installed Monday as the favorite by SportsBetting.ag to be the next NCAA football coach fired. That lasted all of an hour before the Texas Longhorns' embattled coach was passed by Miami's Diaz.
The Hurricanes became bowl eligible with Saturday night's win over Virginia Tech, which fired coach Justin Fuente last week, but Miami (6-5, 4-3 ACC) is widely expected to part ways with Diaz.
Sarkisian is in his first season with the Longhorns, and only 10 months into his tenure. But the heat in Austin has ratcheted up with Texas (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) mired in a six-game losing streak, the program's longest since 1956.
Diaz quickly moved to the 2-1 favorite to be the next NCAA coach fired at SportsBetting.ag, followed by Sarkisian at 3-1 and Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins at 6-1.
Florida fired Dan Mullen over the weekend, and the Gators and Hurricanes could potentially be competing for a similar pool of candidates should Diaz be let go.
University of Louisiana coach Billy Napier's name has been tied to a number of potential openings and is the 4-1 favorite by the sportsbook to be the next Gators coach. He's followed by Lane Kiffin (5-1), who would be willing to leave Ole Miss for the Miami job, according to a report last week by Yahoo reporter Dan Wetzel.
