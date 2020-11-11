The scheduled Nov. 25 game between Miami (Fla.) and Stetson became the first Division I men's basketball game of the season to be postponed because of COVID-19.

The two schools announced the postponement on Wednesday, citing a positive COVID-19 test for a Stetson player. It is the first change to the schedule since the NCAA announced the later start date to the 2020-21 season.

Stetson said all team activities have been paused and the team is in isolation. A news release from Stetson said the isolation is scheduled to end on Nov. 25 -- the same days as the Miami game.

"Any impact this situation may have on currently scheduled games immediately following the Miami contest is unknown at this time," the Stetson release said.

The Hatters are scheduled to play at FIU on Nov. 27.

Miami and Stetson are hoping to reschedule the game, both teams said.

--Field Level Media

