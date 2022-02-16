Charlie Moore had 15 points, five assists and three steals, leading visiting Miami to a 70-63 win over Louisville on Wednesday in Atlantic Coast Conference action.
The Hurricanes also received 15 points from Isaiah Wong, including a clutch four-point play, and 14 points and six assists from Kameron McGusty, who made a crucial last-minute jumper.
The Hurricanes also got 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting from Jordan Miller and eight points, nine rebounds and three blocks from Sam Waardenburg.
Miami (19-7, 11-4 ACC) won at Louisville for the first time in program history after six defeats there. The Hurricanes have won games three in a row overall.
The Cardinals (11-14, 5-10) lost their seventh straight game, dropping to 7-7 at home. The last time Louisville lost seven consecutive games was in 1941.
The Cardinals were led by Dre Davis' 18 points, El Ellis' 17 and Noah Locke's 11. Matt Cross, a Miami transfer, scored no points in seven minutes.
In the first half, Moore made his first three shots from well beyond the top of the key, giving Miami an 11-6 lead. Miami stretched the gap to 27-15 and took a 35-25 advantage into halftime.
Early in the second half, Louisville cut its deficit to 43-38. However, a McGusty 3-pointer at the end of the shot clock and a Miller layup off a Cross turnover pushed Miami's lead back to 10 points.
Then, back came the Cardinals, closing their deficit to 52-49 with 8:36 left after consecutive Davis baskets. By that point, the Cardinals had made 11 of 13 second-half shots from the floor.
With 3:31 left, Wong made his four-point play, hitting a step-back 3-pointer while getting fouled by Jae'Lyn Withers. Wong then made the free throw for a 64-54 lead.
Louisville went on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 64-61 with 1:10 left.
McGusty answered by sinking a jumper with 35 seconds left -- it again came at the end of the shot clock -- and then an Ellis airball virtually clinched the Miami win.
--Field Level Media
