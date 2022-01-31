Sorry, an error occurred.
Miami Heat leading scorer Jimmy Butler and starting forward P.J. Tucker have been ruled out for Monday night's game in Boston.
Butler is dealing with an ankle injury and a right toe injury. Tucker is dealing with left knee irritation. Guard Kyle Lowry (personal) remains out as well.
Butler is averaging a team-best 22.0 points per game in 32 starts to go with 6.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.
Tucker is averaging 8.6 points and 5.4 rebounds in 44 games (43 starts) in his first season in Miami.
The Heat are coming off a 3-1 homestand and begin a six-game road trip in Boston. They have a back-to-back date at Toronto on Tuesday.
--Field Level Media
