Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Miami (Ohio) Redhawks wide receiver Jalen Walker (14) is tackled by North Texas Mean Green defensive back Keelan Crosby (22) in the third quarter at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Miami (Ohio) Redhawks defensive back Jacquez Warren (6) holds up the defensive MVP trophy after the game against the North Texas Mean Green at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Miami (Ohio) Redhawks quarterback Brett Gabbert (left) hands the ball off to running back Kevin Davis (26) in the fourth quarter against the North Texas Mean Green at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; North Texas Mean Green tight end Jason Pirtle (88) is tackled by Miami (Ohio) Redhawks defensive back Mike Brown (3) in the fourth quarter at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Miami (Ohio) Redhawks running back Kevin Davis (26) signals a first down in the fourth quarter against the North Texas Mean Green at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Miami (Ohio) Redhawks quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) throws a pass in the third quarter against the North Texas Mean Green at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Miami (Ohio) Redhawks quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) runs the ball in the third quarter against the North Texas Mean Green at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Miami (Ohio) Redhawks head coach Chuck Martin runs on the field after the game against the North Texas Mean Green at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Miami (Ohio) Redhawks running back Kenny Tracy (33) runs the ball against North Texas Mean Green linebacker Tyreke Davis (5) in the third quarter at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; North Texas Mean Green wide receiver Detraveon Brown (11) cannot catch a pass against Miami (Ohio) Redhawks defensive back Cedric Boswell (18) in the third quarter at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Miami (Ohio) Redhawks quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) throws a pass in the third quarter against the North Texas Mean Green at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Miami (Oh) Redhawks running back Kevin Davis (26) is tackled by North Texas Mean Green defensive back Keelan Crosby (22) in the first quarter at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; North Texas Mean Green linebacker Tyreke Davis (5) attempts to intercept a pass intended for Miami (Oh) Redhawks tight end Andrew Homer (46) at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Miami (Oh) Redhawks defensive back John Saunders Jr. (5) returns an interception against North Texas Mean Green wide receiver Roderic Burns (14) in the second quarter at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Miami (Oh) Redhawks quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) throws a pass in the second quarter against the North Texas Mean Green at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Miami (Oh) Redhawks quarterback Brett Gabbert (5) throws a pass in the second quarter against the North Texas Mean Green at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA;Miami (Oh) Redhawks wide receiver Jack Sorenson (13) is tackled by North Texas Mean Green linebacker Sean-Thomas Faulkner (25) in the second quarter at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Miami (Oh) Redhawks head coach Chuck Martin on the sidelines in the first quarter against the North Texas Mean Green at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; North Texas Mean Green head coach Seth Littrell on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; North Texas Mean Green running back Ayo Adeyi (39) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; North Texas Mean Green running back Ayo Adeyi (39) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Miami (Oh) Redhawks running back Keyon Mozee (28) runs the ball against North Texas Mean Green defensive end Gabriel Murphy (11) in the second quarter at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Miami (Oh) Redhawks running back Keyon Mozee (28) runs the ball against the North Texas Mean Green in the first quarter at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Miami (Oh) Redhawks running back Keyon Mozee (28) runs the ball in the first quarter against the North Texas Mean Green at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; North Texas Mean Green quarterback Austin Aune (2) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; North Texas Mean Green quarterback Austin Aune (2) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; North Texas Mean Green quarterback Austin Aune (2) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; North Texas Mean Green quarterback Austin Aune (2) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Miami (Oh) Redhawks running back Kenny Tracy (33) scores a touchdown against North Texas Mean Green linebacker Sean-Thomas Faulkner (25) in the first quarter at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; North Texas Mean Green running back Isaiah Johnson (23) runs the ball in the first quarter against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; North Texas Mean Green running back Isaiah Johnson (23) scores a touchdown in the first quarter against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 23, 2021; Frisco, TX, USA; Miami (Ohio) Redhawks players pose with the trophy after the game against the North Texas Mean Green at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Brett Gabbert passed for 228 yards and two touchdowns as Miami (Ohio) dominated the final 2 1/2 quarters in a 27-14 win over North Texas on Thursday afternoon in the Frisco Football Classic in the north Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas.
The victory assured the RedHawks (7-6) of their third straight winning season and was the first bowl win for Miami in 11 years.
Jack Sorenson caught seven passes for 116 yards for Miami, while Kenny Tracy (92 yards) and Keyon Mozee (77) combined for 169 yards on the ground on 23 carries.
North Texas (6-7) was looking for its first bowl win since it beat UNLV in the 2013 Heart of Dallas Bowl. The Mean Green is 0-5 in the postseason under coach Seth Littrell.
North Texas was without No. 1 running back DeAndre Torrey, who ran for 1,215 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. The Mean Green was held to 89 yards on the ground after averaging almost 246 yards per game over its previous 12 contests.
Austin Aune passed for 228 yards with two interceptions for the Mean Green, which had a five-game winning streak snapped.
The RedHawks got on the board first with a 48-yard field goal by Graham Nicholson at the 12:27 mark of the first quarter. North Texas responded on the ensuing drive with a 1-yard scoring run by Isaiah Johnson that capped a 12-play, 75-yard march to earn a 7-3 lead.
Miami moved back to the front via its own 75-yard drive, ending with an 8-yard TD run from Tracy. But the Mean Green answered again, on 2-yard read-option touchdown run from Aune that produced a 14-10 advantage 3 1/2 minutes into the second quarter.
The rest of the half belonged to the RedHawks, with Nicholson booting a 36-yard FG with 6:52 to play until halftime. Then, after an interception of Aune by John Saunders Jr., Miami moved 30 yards in four plays to Gabbert's 5-yard TD pass to Kevin Davis that gave the RedHawks a 20-14 lead at intermission.
Miami added to its lead early in the third quarter on an 11-yard hookup from Gabbert to Nate Muersch. The RedHawks' defense did the rest, holding North Texas to 69 yards of total offense in the second half.
