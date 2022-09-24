Graham Nicholson kicked a 36-yard field goal with 21 seconds left to give visiting Miami (Ohio) a 17-14 upset win against Northwestern on Saturday night in Evanston, Ill.
Keyon Mozee rushed for 171 yards on 21 carries to lead the RedHawks (2-2), who overcame a 14-7 deficit midway through the fourth quarter.
Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski completed 24 of 42 passes for 232 yards. He also rushed for a touchdown.
Cam Porter scored on a 2-yard run off a direct snap with 8:34 left to give Northwestern a 14-7 lead, but Miami quickly answered.
Mozee's 66-yard run to the Wildcats' 1-yard line on the next drive set up a short touchdown run by quarterback Aveon Smith to tie the score 14-14 with 7:23 left.
The RedHawks got the ball back on their final drive with 6:24 remaining and marched into Northwestern territory for the winning field goal.
Northwestern (1-3) struggled to move the ball from the start.
Hilinski kept the first scoring drive alive when he completed a 3-yard pass to Malik Washington on fourth-and-1 from the Miami 34-yard line.
Miami (2-2) stopped Evan Hull on third-and-goal from the 1, but the RedHawks were penalized for offsides and Hilinski scored on a quarterback sneak on the next play to give Northwestern a 7-0 lead with 3:36 left in the first quarter.
Miami punted on its first four possessions, and Nicholson missed a 38-yard field goal on the fourth drive after the RedHawks recovered a fumble on their own 24-yard line.
The special teams for Miami came through later in the first half, however.
Caiden Woullard blocked a punt by Luke Akers and he recovered the ball at the Northwestern 8-yard line.
Two plays later, Smith tossed a 12-yard touchdown pass to Mac Hippenhammer to tie the score 7-7 with 27 seconds left in the first half.
Miami had a chance to take its first lead, but Northwestern blocked a 43-yard field goal attempt by Nicholson with 2:03 left in the third quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.