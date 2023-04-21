Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro underwent surgery to repair his right hand on Friday.
The Heat said Herro will be sidelined a minimum of six weeks.
Herro underwent a 90-minute procedure to fix the third and fourth metacarpal on his right hand.
Herro sustained the injury in the second quarter in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Herro averaged 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 67 games (all starts) this season. He led the NBA and set a Heat record by shooting 93.4 percent from the free-throw line.
The 23-year-old has a 17.7 ppg scoring average in 242 games (100 starts) over four NBA seasons. He has made 601 3-point baskets.
The Heat host Milwaukee in Game 3 of the series on Saturday. It is tied at one game apiece.
--Field Level Media
