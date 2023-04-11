Former Miami guard Harlond Beverly announced Tuesday he will transfer to Wichita State.
The Detroit native was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and spent four years with the Hurricanes, reaching the Elite Eight with them in 2022 and the Final Four this season.
He primarily came off the bench, averaging 3.5 points and 12.2 minutes per contest across 37 games (one start) in 2022-23.
In 91 career games (21 starts), Beverly averaged 5.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest.
Wichita State recently hired Paul Mills as its next head coach following his successful run at Oral Roberts.
