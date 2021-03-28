Miami point guard Chris Lykes is entering the NCAA transfer portal.
The 5-foot-7 senior announced his decision Saturday night on Instagram.
A preseason All-ACC selection in 2020-21, Lykes was limited to just two games because of a left ankle injury.
He considered entering the 2021 NBA Draft before opting to play another season of college basketball.
"It was a tough year for me mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually ... but I'm still standing and I'm proud of myself for that," Lykes wrote, in part. "After talking with my family and a few trustworthy people, the best decision for me is to return to college for another year and PROVE myself again. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal hoping for a fresh start."
In 92 career games (68 starts) over three-plus seasons with the Hurricanes, Lykes averaged 13.7 points, 2.7 assists and 2.0 rebounds.
Miami finished the season with a 10-17 record, including a 4-15 mark in the ACC.
--Field Level Media
