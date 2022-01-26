Charlie Moore banked in a buzzer-beating three-pointer from half court to give visiting Miami a 78-75 win over Virginia Tech in an ACC game Wednesday night in Blacksburg, Va.
Miami (15-5, 7-2) has won 11 of its past 13 games.
Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty led all scorers with 19 points on 7-for-14 shooting. Hurricanes wing Jordan Miller, who entered the game averaging 8.4 points, scored 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting.
Moore had 13 points, six assists and a game-high five steals. Miami also got 12 points each from Isaiah Wong and Sam Waardenburg.
The Hokies (10-10, 2-7), who have lost three straight games, were led by Keve Aluma, who had 14 points.
Virginia Tech's Justyn Mutts, who was scoreless in the first half, finished with nine points, a game-high 10 rebounds and a game-high eight assists.
Miami trailed early but went on a 12-0 run and held on for a 36-31 at the break.
In that first half, Miami forced 11 turnovers and had an 18-3 advantage on points off miscues. Miami also shot 51.9 percent from the floor, and was 4 of 9 on three-pointers.
The Hokies shot just 40.0 percent from the floor, but they stayed in the game in two ways. They shot 7-for-16 on three-pointers, and they outrebounded Miami 18-10, including 6-1 on the offensive boards.
Miller led all first-half scorers with 14 points.
The Hokies started the second half on a 5-0 run, retaking the lead, which changed hands several times the rest of the way.
With 13:19 left, Hunter Cattoor made a four-point play, giving the Hokies a 48-47 lead.
Mutts finally got on the board with a shot in the lane with 11:18 left. On Tech's next possession, he drained a three-pointer, giving the Hokies a 55-54 lead.
Miami trailed 75-70 with 2:24 left. But Miller made a layup and Wong was fouled while shooting a three-pointer, and he made all three free throws with 69 seconds remaining. That tied the score, 75-75.
The Hokies had a chance to take the lead late, but Cattoor missed a three-pointer with four seconds left. Miller grabbed the rebound and called timeout with1.5 seconds remaining. That set up Moore's heroics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.