The Miami Hurricanes and Auburn Tigers have scheduled a home-and-home series for the 2029 and 2030 seasons.
Auburn will visit Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 1, 2029, and Miami will visit Jordan-Hare Stadium on Aug. 31, 2030.
"We are excited to add Auburn to our future football schedule," Miami athletic director Blake James said in a news release Thursday. "We remain committed to scheduling top programs for our non-conference games and these two matchups will be a terrific showcase for two passionate and tradition-rich fan bases."
Auburn leads the all-time series 7-4.
The teams haven't met since Aug. 27, 1984, when the defending national champion Hurricanes defeated the top-ranked Tigers, 20-18, in the season-opening Kickoff Classic at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The game was also Jimmy Johnson's debut as Miami's head coach.
The Hurricanes' last visit to Auburn was a 17-15 win on Oct. 7, 1978. The Tigers' last visit to Miami was a 3-0 win at the Orange Bowl on Oct. 4, 1974.
--Field Level Media
