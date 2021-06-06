The New York Mets traded catcher Bruce Maxwell to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday for cash considerations.
Maxwell, 30, has not played in the majors since 2018 with the Oakland Athletics.
He signed as a free agent with the Mets in July 2020. He batted .174 (4-for-23) with a homer and six RBIs in nine games this season at Triple-A Syracuse.
Maxwell is a lifetime .240 hitter with five homers and 42 RBIs in 127 games with Oakland from 2016-18. The A's drafted him in the second round in 2012.
Maxwell made headlines back in 2017 when he became the first major league player to kneel during the national anthem.
--Field Level Media
