New York Mets top pitching prospect Matt Allan will need Tommy John surgery to repair a partial tear of his ulnar collateral ligament, the team announced Friday.
He will miss the rest of the 2021 season and likely part of 2022.
The Mets selected Allan, a Florida native, in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of high school.
In his minor league career, spent mostly in rookie ball, Allan posted a 2.61 ERA and 14 strikeouts across five starts and one relief appearance (10 1/3 innings).
New York announced Allan will have surgery "in the coming weeks," after the UCL tear was confirmed by team medical director Dr. David Altchek.
--Field Level Media
