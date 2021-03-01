The New York Mets will honor Tom Seaver by wearing his No. 41 on a patch this season, the club announced Monday.
Seaver died last August at the age of 75 from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19.
Seaver won 311 games in a 20-year career that included 12 years with the Mets. He is the Mets' all-time leader in wins (198), strikeouts (2,541), shutouts (44), ERA (2.57), complete games (171) and starts (395).
The right-hander was elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 1992 with what at the time was the highest percentage of votes received -- 98.84 percent.
Seaver, the National League Rookie of the Year in 1967 with New York, finished with a career record of 311-205 with a 2.86 ERA and 3,640 strikeouts. He went 198-124 with the Mets (1967-77, 1983), winning the NL Cy Young Award in 1969, 1973 and 1975.
In 2019, the Mets named the street running in front of Citi Field "41 Tom Seaver Way."
--Field Level Media
