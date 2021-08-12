The New York Mets signed veteran outfielder Josh Reddick to a minor league deal, MLB.com reported Wednesday night.

Reddick, 34, was released by the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday after they designated him for assignment the week before.

Reddick was batting .258 with two home runs and 21 RBIs in 54 games with the Diamondbacks.

The 34-year-old has a .262 career average with 146 homers and 575 RBIs in 13 big-league seasons with the Boston Red Sox, Oakland Athletics, Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros and Diamondbacks.

--Field Level Media

