The New York Mets signed left-hander Mike Montgomery and right-hander Tommy Hunter to minor league contracts, the team announced Sunday.
Both hurlers have been invited to major league camp, the team said.
The 31-year-old Montgomery pitched in just three games for the Kansas City Royals last season due to a lat strain. He had a 5.06 ERA.
Overall, Montgomery is 23-34 with a 3.84 ERA in 183 appearances (70 starts) in six major league seasons with the Seattle Mariners (2015-16), Chicago Cubs (2016-19) and Royals.
Montgomery's biggest moment was recording the final out of Game 7 of the 2016 World Series as the Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians.
Hunter, 34, went 0-1 with a 4.01 ERA and one save in 24 games for the Philadelphia Phillies last season.
Overall, Hunter is 56-45 with a 4.08 ERA and 22 saves in 472 appearances (75 starts) over 13 seasons with the Texas Rangers (2008-11), Baltimore Orioles (2011-2015, 2016), Chicago Cubs (2015), Cleveland Indians (2016), Tampa Bay Rays (2017) and Phillies (2018-20).
Hunter hasn't made a start since 2012 with the Orioles.
Field Level Media
