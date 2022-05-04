New York Mets reliever Trevor May has a stress reaction on the lower portion of his right humerus and will be shut down for at least four weeks, the team announced Wednesday.

The right-hander landed on the injured list Tuesday after an MRI exam revealed a triceps strain caused by the stress reaction. He will be reevaluated in a month.

May, 32, aggravated the injury during a relief appearance on Monday in which he gave up two runs in one inning against the Atlanta Braves.

He is 1-0 with an 8.64 ERA in eight relief appearances this season. He has allowed 13 hits in just 8 1/3 innings.

May went 7-3 with a 3.59 ERA in 68 relief appearances last season in his first campaign with the Mets following six seasons with the Minnesota Twins.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In