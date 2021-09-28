The New York Mets made it official Tuesday by saying right-hander Jacob deGrom will not pitch again this season.
After a throwing session Monday, deGrom appeared in line to return to the mound after an injury-plagued season. Manager Luis Rojas, however, said the club decided there was no reason to put him into a meaningless game with a week remaining on the schedule. The Mets have been eliminated from playoff consideration.
The 33-year-old hurler was 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA to start the season before going on the disabled list with forearm tightness. He did not pitch again after July 7.
The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner made just 15 starts in 2021 and was named an All-Star but did not participate in the showcase game. In eight seasons, deGrom is 77-53 with a 2.50 ERA in 198 starts.
deGrom received rookie of the year honors in 2014 in addition to being named a four-time All-Star.
--Field Level Media
