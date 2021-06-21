New York Mets right-hander Robert Gsellman is headed to the 10-day injured list with a right lat strain, multiple outlets reported Monday.
Gsellman, 27, last pitched on Saturday when he allowed a run on three hits in a two-inning start in the second game of a doubleheader at Washington. He took the loss in the Nationals' 6-2 win.
He is 0-1 with a 3.71 ERA in 15 games (one start) this season, with 15 strikeouts and seven walks in 26 2/3 innings.
Gsellman, who missed most of last season with a triceps injury, is 20-16 with a 4.59 ERA in 174 games (34 starts) since debuting with the Mets in 2016.
--Field Level Media
