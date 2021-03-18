New York Mets right-hander Carlos Carrasco sustained a right hamstring strain on Thursday and will undergo an MRI exam, the team said.
The injury occurred during conditioning after the veteran threw live batting practice.
It's the latest spring setback for Carrasco, who was shut down for a week earlier this month with elbow issues. He threw a bullpen session on Tuesday without issues.
The hope was Carrasco, who turns 34 on Sunday, would be able to take part in at least one spring training game before the Mets open the season on April 1 at Washington.
The Mets acquired Carrasco along with star shortstop Francisco Lindor in a trade from the Cleveland Indians on Jan. 7 for infielders Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario, as well as minor leaguers Josh Wolf and Isaiah Greene.
In 242 career games (195 starts), all with Cleveland, Carrasco is 88-73 with a 3.77 ERA and 1,305 strikeouts in 1,242 1/3 innings pitched.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.