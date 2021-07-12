The New York Mets, who hit the All-Star break at 47-40 and lead the National League East by 3 1/2 games, are close to getting back right-hander Carlos Carrasco from a torn right hamstring.
Newsday reported Carrasco is on target to begin a rehab assignment Thursday at one of the team's minor league affiliates.
Following Carrasco's bullpen session in New York on Saturday, manager Luis Rojas said there has been significant progress.
"The stuff we saw is a really good big-league pitcher's stuff," Rojas said before the Mets' doubleheader Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. "Above-average fastball with ease, an above-average changeup action, and the breaking ball. ... He's got a full repertoire. All his pitches just play. Right now, we just need to see how he responds."
Carrasco, 34, was acquired in the January trade with the Cleveland Indians that also brought Francisco Lindor to New York in exchange for infielder/outfielder Amed Rosario, infielder Andres Gimenez and two prospects.
Carrasco's hamstring injury occurred during spring training.
Carrasco is 88-73 with a 3.77 ERA over 11 seasons, all with the Indians. He was 3-4 in 12 starts last season, posting a 2.91 ERA with 82 strikeouts in 68 innings. In 2019, he overcame a bout with chronic myelogenous lukemia.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.