The New York Mets announced Sunday that they have released veteran outfielder Josh Reddick less than three weeks after signing him to a minor league contract.
The 34-year-old Reddick began the season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, but was let go by the team on Aug. 9 after producing just two home runs and 21 RBIs in 54 games.
The Mets added him three days later, but Reddick was never called up from Triple-A Syracuse after batting just .182 (6-for-33) with one homer and four RBIs in 11 games.
Reddick has posted a .262 career average with 146 homers and 575 RBIs in 13 big-league seasons with the Boston Red Sox (2009-11), Oakland Athletics (2012-16), Los Angeles Dodgers (2016), Houston Astros (2017-20) and Diamondbacks (2021).
