The New York Mets recalled right-hander Nick Tropeano from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.
Tropeano, 30, will serve as the Mets' 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the host New York Yankees. Claimed off waivers from the San Francisco Giants on June 11, Tropeano is 1-0 with a 1.50 ERA in four relief appearances this season.
In 53 career games -- 39 starts -- with the Houston Astros (2014), Los Angeles Angels (2015-19), Pittsburgh Pirates (2020) and Giants, Tropeano is 14-14 with a 4.22 ERA.
--Field Level Media
