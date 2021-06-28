The New York Mets put starting pitcher Marcus Stroman on the bereavement list Monday following the death of his grandmother.
The Mets recalled right-handed pitcher Sean Reid-Foley in a corresponding move.
Stroman's grandmother passed Friday. He pitched Sunday but lasted just three innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. He's expected to start Saturday against the New York Yankees.
Stroman is 6-6 on the season with a 2.45 ERA in 16 starts.
Reid-Foley is 2-1 with a 4.19 ERA in 10 appearances this season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.