The New York Mets put starting pitcher Marcus Stroman on the bereavement list Monday following the death of his grandmother.

The Mets recalled right-handed pitcher Sean Reid-Foley in a corresponding move.

Stroman's grandmother passed Friday. He pitched Sunday but lasted just three innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. He's expected to start Saturday against the New York Yankees.

Stroman is 6-6 on the season with a 2.45 ERA in 16 starts.

Reid-Foley is 2-1 with a 4.19 ERA in 10 appearances this season.

--Field Level Media

