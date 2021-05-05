The New York Mets placed outfielder Brandon Nimmo on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a nagging bone bruise to his left index finger.
The Mets made the move between games of a doubleheader in St. Louis. They recalled catcher Patrick Mazeika from Triple-A Syracuse, making him active for Game 2 against the Cardinals.
Nimmo sustained the injury Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies, and his only appearance since was as a defensive replacement Sunday. His IL stint is retroactive to Monday.
Nimmo is batting .318/.430/.439 with five doubles, a homer and eight RBIs in 21 games to start the season.
Mazeika, 27, has no previous major league experience.
--Field Level Media
