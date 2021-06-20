The New York Mets purchased the contract of right-hander Jerad Eickhoff from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.
In a corresponding move, the Mets designated outfielder Mason Williams for assignment.
Eickhoff, 30, spent his first five seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies. In 80 career games -- 76 starts -- with the Phillies from 2015-19, Eickhoff was 21-30 with a 4.15 ERA.
Eickhoff, who signed a minor league deal with the Mets in December, did not make a major league appearance in 2020.
Williams, 29, hit .212 with one home run and one RBI in 17 games with the Mets this season. He is a career .265 hitter with four home runs and 15 RBIs in 114 career games with the New York Yankees (2015-17), Cincinnati Reds (2018), Baltimore Orioles (2019-20) and Mets.
--Field Level Media
