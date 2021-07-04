The New York Mets placed right-hander Sean Reid-Foley on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right elbow inflammation.
The move is retroactive to Thursday.
In a corresponding move, the Mets recalled right-hander Yennsy Diaz from Triple-A Syracuse.
Reid-Foley, 25, last pitched on Wednesday, allowing five runs -- three earned -- and four hits in one-third of an inning in a 20-2 loss at the Atlanta Braves. In 12 relief appearances this season, he is 2-1 with a 5.23 ERA.
Diaz, 24, is 0-1 with a 4.26 ERA in four relief appearances this season with the Mets.
--Field Level Media
