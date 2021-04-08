New York Mets right-hander Dellin Betances was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement, the team announced Thursday.
Side-arming right-hander Trevor Hildenberger was added to the roster in a corresponding move.
Betances, 33, sputtered in his season debut on Wednesday, allowing one run and one walk in one inning of a no-decision against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Betances is slated to make $6 million this season after struggling in 2020 in his first campaign with the Mets. He went 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA in 15 appearances before sustaining a season-ending lat injury.
Betances was a four-time All-Star (2014-17) with the New York Yankees earlier in his career. He is 21-23 with 36 saves and a 2.53 ERA in 374 appearances (one start).
Hildenberger, 30, sports a 9-11 record with a 5.35 ERA in 132 career appearances (no starts) with the Minnesota Twins.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.