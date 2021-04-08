New York Mets right-hander Dellin Betances was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder impingement, the team announced Thursday.

Side-arming right-hander Trevor Hildenberger was added to the roster in a corresponding move.

Betances, 33, sputtered in his season debut on Wednesday, allowing one run and one walk in one inning of a no-decision against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Betances is slated to make $6 million this season after struggling in 2020 in his first campaign with the Mets. He went 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA in 15 appearances before sustaining a season-ending lat injury.

Betances was a four-time All-Star (2014-17) with the New York Yankees earlier in his career. He is 21-23 with 36 saves and a 2.53 ERA in 374 appearances (one start).

Hildenberger, 30, sports a 9-11 record with a 5.35 ERA in 132 career appearances (no starts) with the Minnesota Twins.

--Field Level Media

