The New York Mets placed left-hander Joey Lucchesi on the 10-day injured list Saturday with elbow inflammation and activated outfielder Albert Almora from the IL.
Lucchesi 28, is 1-4 this season with a 4.46 ERA in 11 appearances (eight starts). He is coming off one of his better outings of the season Friday against the Washington Nationals when he delivered 5 1/3 scoreless innings.
In his first season with the Mets after three with the San Diego Padres, Lucchesi is 19-24 with a 4.24 ERA in 70 career appearances (66 starts).
Almora, 27, was batting just .048 (1-for-21) in 20 games before he went on the IL with a shoulder contusion after colliding with the wall. Also in his first season with the Mets after five seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Almora is a career .267 hitter with 28 home runs and 134 RBIs.
--Field Level Media
