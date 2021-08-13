The New York Mets placed newly-acquired infielder Javier Baez on the 10-day injured list with back spasms in advance of Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Baez, 28, was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the July 30 trade deadline and is a free agent at the end of the year. He is the 16th player currently on the Mets' injured list.
With regular Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor on the injured list, Baez was starting in his place for the past two weeks and was hitting .171 (6-for-35) with two home runs in 10 games for his new club.
Over 101 games with the Cubs and Mets this season, he is hitting .241 with a .285 on-base percentage and 24 home runs with 68 RBIs.
The Mets recalled infielder/outfielder Travis Blankenhorn in a corresponding move. Blankenhorn was 3-for-15 in 15 games for the Mets earlier this season.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.