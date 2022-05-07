Saturday's game in Philadelphia between the Phillies and New York Mets was postponed because of rain.

The two National League East rivals now will play a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park beginning at 12:35 p.m. ET.

This is the second game of a four-game series washed out by weather. Friday night's game also was rained out and rescheduled as part of a split-admission doubleheader on Aug. 20.

The Mets won the opener of the series on Thursday, 8-7, after scoring seven runs in the top of the ninth inning to wipe out a 7-1 deficit.

--Field Level Media

