The series finale between the visiting Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets set for Thursday was postponed due to rain.
The game has been rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on June 25. It marks the third rainout in five days for the Mets and the second with the Phillies. The teams played a doubleheader Tuesday.
The Mets were trying for a four-game sweep.
The Mets travel to Colorado to open a series against the Rockies on Friday while the Phillies return home to play the St. Louis Cardinals.
