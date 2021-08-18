A losing streak at five games caught the attention and ire of New York Mets owner Steve Cohen.
Largely supportive and team-friendly in his first season as the team's owner, Cohen opened up on the sliding Mets in a Twitter post Wednesday, criticizing the offense and its missing professional approach.
"It's hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive. The best teams have a more disciplined approach," Cohen wrote via Twitter. "The slugging and OPS numbers don't lie."
Entering Wednesday, the Mets rank 26th out of 30 MLB teams with a .380 slugging percentage and 24th with a .693 OPS.
At 59-60, the Mets are in third place in the National League East division and are several months into hitting coach Hugh Quattlebaum's run in the position. Chili Davis was fired in May following a slow start.
--Field Level Media
