The New York Mets recalled infielder Jose Peraza from the team's alternate training site on Tuesday and he will be active for the team's game against the Boston Red Sox.
The Mets optioned left-handed pitcher Stephen Tarpley after Sunday's game.
Tarpley had appeared in just one game, giving up two runs on two walks and a hit without recording an out Saturday against the Washington Nationals.
Peraza, 26, hit .225 with a homer and eight RBIs in 34 games last season for the Red Sox.
He's a career .270/.310/.372 hitter with 29 HRs in 554 games with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2015), Cincinnati Reds (2016-19) and Red Sox. He signed a minor league contract with the Mets in November.
