The regularly scheduled game Wednesday night between the Washington Nationals and host New York Mets was postponed by rain.
It will be made up Thursday as part of a single-admission doubleheader, beginning at 12:10 p.m. ET.
The Mets defeated the Nationals 8-7 earlier Wednesday, the resumption of Tuesday night's game that had been suspended -- also by rain. That game picked up with the Nats leading 3-1 in the top of the second.
Thursday's second game will begin 30-40 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. Both games will be seven innings.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.