New York Mets left-hander Joey Lucchesi will undergo Tommy John surgery after an MRI revealed a significant tear to the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow.
A second opinion Tuesday confirmed the diagnosis and Lucchesi plans to have the season-ending procedure on Thursday.
Lucchesi, 28, will also miss most or all of the 2022 season based on the typical 12-18 months of recovery time.
The Mets placed him on the 10-day injured list Saturday with elbow inflammation. He finishes his first season with New York with a 1-4 record and a 4.46 ERA in 11 appearances (eight starts).
Lucchesi spent the previous three seasons with the San Diego Padres and has a career mark of 19-24 with a 4.24 ERA in 70 appearances (66 starts).
