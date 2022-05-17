New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom has "continued healing" in his injured right scapula and will "continue to build distance and velocity in his throwing program," the team announced Tuesday.

deGrom underwent an MRI exam on Monday.

The Mets didn't announce a timeline for his return to the mound and said they'd provide "an update on his progress when appropriate."

It was the third MRI since late March for the 33-year-old right-hander, who landed on the injured list on April 7 with a stress reaction on his right shoulder blade.

He was transferred to the 60-day IL on May 10 and won't be eligible to come off the list until June 6.

The four-time All-Star has not pitched in a game since July 7, 2021. In 15 starts last season, deGrom went 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA, striking out 146 batters in 92 innings.

The winner of the National League Cy Young Award in 2018 and 2019, deGrom is 77-53 with a 2.50 ERA in 198 career starts over eight seasons with the Mets.

--Field Level Media

