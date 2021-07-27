The New York Mets are the frontrunners to land a pair of marquee players ahead of Friday's trade deadline.
If Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer or Chicago Cubs INF/OF Kris Bryant are dealt by Friday, the Mets have been installed as the +300 favorite to acquire Scherzer and the +200 favorite to land Bryant, by SportsBetting.ag.
The Mets entered Tuesday with a 53-45 record and a 3.5-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League East and a 5.0-game lead over the Atlanta Braves. They owned the fifth-best record in the National League.
The Mets were also among the favorites to trade for Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel (+375) and Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (+600).
The Oakland A's (+325) and New York Yankees (+350) are the current favorites to land Kimbrel, with the Yankees (+200) also leading the odds to acquire Story, ahead of the Braves (+300).
Max Scherzer next team if traded
New York Mets +300
Los Angeles Dodgers +350
Milwaukee Brewers +400
New York Yankees +450
Houston Astros +500
Boston Red Sox +600
Oakland Athletics +700
Tampa Bay Rays +800
Kris Bryant next team if traded
New York Mets +200
Oakland Athletics +300
Milwaukee Brewers +400
Boston Red Sox +500
Atlanta Braves +600
Seattle Mariners +700
New York Yankees +800
Los Angeles Dodgers +1200
Trevor Story next team if traded
New York Yankees +200
Atlanta Braves +300
Milwaukee Brewers +400
Philadelphia Phillies +500
New York Mets +600
Seattle Mariners +800
San Diego Padres +800
Boston Red Sox +1000
Los Angeles Dodgers +1200
Craig Kimbrel next team if traded
Oakland Athletics +300
New York Mets +400
New York Yankees +400
Boston Red Sox +500
Houston Astros +500
Philadelphia Phillies +600
Milwaukee Brewers +600
Los Angeles Dodgers +800
Tampa Bay Rays +900
The Yankees are also in the mix for several other marquee names.
At 51-47, the Yankees entered Tuesday 9.5 games behind Boston in the American League East and 3.5 games behind the A's for the second wild card spot.
Another active team figures to be the San Diego Padres (58-44), who entered Tuesday with a 6.0-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds for the final wild-card spot in the N.L.
Joey Gallo next team if traded
San Diego Padres +200
New York Yankees +300
Milwaukee Brewers +400
Cleveland Indians +400
Los Angeles Dodgers +500
Boston Red Sox +800
Starling Marte next team if traded
Boston Red Sox +200
New York Yankees +300
San Francisco Giants +400
Atlanta Braves +500
Houston Astros +600
Philadelphia Phillies +600
Los Angeles Dodgers +900
Byron Buxton next team if traded
New York Yankees +200
Houston Astros +300
Philadelphia Phillies +400
Atlanta Braves +500
Milwaukee Brewers +600
Los Angeles Dodgers +800
Boston Red Sox +1000
Charlie Morton next team if traded
Tampa Bay Rays +200
San Diego Padres +250
Milwaukee Brewers +300
Boston Red Sox +300
New York Yankees +800
Los Angeles Dodgers +1000
--Field Level Media
