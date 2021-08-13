New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom will be shut down from throwing for at least an additional weeks, manager Luis Rojas said Friday.
A new MRI on deGrom's elbow did not reveal any structural damage, but did not show as much improvement as the Mets wanted to see.
The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner hasn't pitched in a game since July 7 due to right elbow inflammation. He had a setback in his rehab toward the end of July, and the club decided to shut him down from throwing for two weeks before Friday's decision to extend it another two weeks.
Rojas stressed that deGrom is "improving," but needs more time to heal. He said the Mets haven't planned past the next two weeks, declining to give a timetable for when deGrom could return to game action.
"With this, we're gonna trust that these two weeks are gonna do well for him and then see what the next imaging shows and then we'll reassess after we hear from the doctors' reads of the imaging," Rojas said.
The 33-year-old deGrom had a sparkling first half of the season, pitching to a 1.08 ERA over 15 starts with 146 strikeouts.
